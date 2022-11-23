First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

HYLS opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 75,782 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter.

