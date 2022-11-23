FlatQube 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,817.47 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00014116 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $34.14 million and $4,817.47 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.25818961 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,641.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

