FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.5%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.57 and last traded at $58.91. Approximately 6,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

