FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.98. 48,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 150,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.