Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,019,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.15. 39,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

