Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701,029 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.68% of Lam Research worth $2,172,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 6,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $9.87 on Wednesday, hitting $465.49. 17,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

