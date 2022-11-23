Fmr LLC Sells 1,254,308 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,591,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,254,308 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fmr LLC owned about 2.57% of Visa worth $9,567,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

NYSE V traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.91. 51,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.