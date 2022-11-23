Fmr LLC Sells 385,362 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,918,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,362 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Centene worth $2,869,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,408. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

