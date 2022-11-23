Fmr LLC Sells 804,654 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,654 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,385,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.