Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.85

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

