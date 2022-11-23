Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,977,172 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $143,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

