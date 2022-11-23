Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,687 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.22% of Stericycle worth $130,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

