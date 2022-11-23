Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,932,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.39% of NortonLifeLock worth $174,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

