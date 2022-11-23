Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487,725 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,062 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.42% of Barrick Gold worth $132,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.