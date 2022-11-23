Franklin Resources Inc. Has $128.23 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,959,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $128,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 869,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,694,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 364,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

