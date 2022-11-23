Franklin Resources Inc. Has $138.77 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019,898 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $138,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

