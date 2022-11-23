Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,935.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,893,289 shares of company stock worth $42,130,435. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,646. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

