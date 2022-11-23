Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Equinix worth $126,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $656.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $583.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

