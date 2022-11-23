Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 42,739 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,739 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.50% of Donaldson worth $147,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of DCI opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

