FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.05

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.05 and traded as high as $59.01. FRP shares last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 24,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $512.54 million, a P/E ratio of 416.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FRP by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

