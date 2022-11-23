FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.05

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.05 and traded as high as $59.01. FRP shares last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 24,869 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FRP Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $512.54 million, a P/E ratio of 416.80 and a beta of 0.56.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
