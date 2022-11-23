FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.53. 9,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

