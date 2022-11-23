FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.53. 9,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.59.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.