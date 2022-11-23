Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.56. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 118,748 shares trading hands.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 17.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of -0.92.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

