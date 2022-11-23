FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 20,463 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 5,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.