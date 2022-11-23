Function X Market Capitalization Hits $69.47 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $69.47 million and approximately $218,107.17 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
