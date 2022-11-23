FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $7.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.56. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

SM stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,589,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

