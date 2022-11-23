G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $34.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 439.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics
In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $728,280. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
