Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
