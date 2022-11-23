Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Cap of $177.02 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Gala has a market capitalization of $177.02 million and approximately $61.07 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

