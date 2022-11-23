Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 832850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Galway Metals Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galway Metals news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,574.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,377,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,732.54.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

