Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 6.9%

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 78,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 101,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,574.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,377,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,732.54.

About Galway Metals

(Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.