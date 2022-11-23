Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 6.9%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 78,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 101,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Galway Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.
Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Galway Metals
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
