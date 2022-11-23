Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 6.9%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 78,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 101,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,574.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,377,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,732.54.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

