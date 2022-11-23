Galxe Hits Market Capitalization of $46.11 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $46.11 million and $13.35 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00008109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

