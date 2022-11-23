Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.38 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00012781 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $21.38 million and $4.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
