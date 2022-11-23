GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at HSBC

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HSBC from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDS. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.66.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

