GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 160,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 499,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.08.
About GEE Group
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
