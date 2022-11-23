GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 160,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 499,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 587,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.