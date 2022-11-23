Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.6 %

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

