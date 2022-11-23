General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

