Genesis Land Development Corp. Declares None Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
Genesis Land Development Price Performance
Genesis Land Development stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$109.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. Genesis Land Development has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$2.98.
Genesis Land Development Company Profile
Featured Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.