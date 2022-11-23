Genesis Land Development Corp. Declares None Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Genesis Land Development stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$109.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. Genesis Land Development has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$2.98.

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

