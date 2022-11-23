Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 8.06.

Getty Images stock opened at 5.75 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of 4.51 and a 12-month high of 37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

