GG TOKEN Price Tops $0.0905 on Top Exchanges (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $115.19 million and approximately $24,535.26 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08792221 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14,349.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

