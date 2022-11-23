Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $71,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,481 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,598. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

