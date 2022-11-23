Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,537,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 872,043 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $156,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

