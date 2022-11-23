Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($5.91) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.00.

Glencore stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

