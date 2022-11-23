Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Wedbush lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.
Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
