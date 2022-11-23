Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Comerica Bank grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.