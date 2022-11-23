Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.18% of Credit Acceptance worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.54. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $397.58 and a 52-week high of $699.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

