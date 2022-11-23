Global Endowment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,736 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.40.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $633.76. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,205. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.49 and its 200 day moving average is $579.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

