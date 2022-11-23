Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 14,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,909. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,443 shares of company stock worth $1,436,184. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

