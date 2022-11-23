Global Endowment Management LP Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,573. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.