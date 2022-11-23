GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

GDDY stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

