Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 42,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,013,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.
Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.