Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 42,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,013,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $57,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

